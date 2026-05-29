Poor execution dooms UCSB in loss at Austin Regional

AUSTIN, Texas. (KEYT) - After sloppy play led to an early exit at the Big West Championships last weekend, UCSB had another shaky performance to begin the NCAA Tournament.

The Gauchos committed 3 errors and were 0-for-7 hitting with runners in scoring position as they lost to Tarleton State 11-5 at the Austin Regional.

UCSB drops into the loser's bracket and will play Holy Cross at 11 a.m. in an elimination game. The Crusaders were crushed by host Texas 19-1.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Rowan Kelly smashed a solo home run to dead center to tie it at 1.

Calvin Proskey got the start for UCSB and he allowed 3 runs in 3 1/3 innings of work.

Cole Tryba pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief allowing 4 runs with 3 of them earned.

Both pitchers allowed home runs to Sergio Guerra. His two-run homer in the fourth put the Texans up 3-1 and his solo blast in the top of the sixth inning gave Tarleton State a 6-2 lead.

Jonathan Mendez answered with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to pull UCSB to within 6-4.

But the Gauchos just could not slow down the Texans offense who scored runs in six of the nine innings including 4 in the top of the 9th to turn this into a rout.

William Vasseur hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 9th inning for the final run of the game.

UCSB left 10 runners on base in the loss.