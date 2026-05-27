83rd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Set to Begin Five-Day Run ‘Rain or Shine’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The 83rd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is all set to kick off its much-anticipated five-day run on Wednesday night.

The start of Santa Maria's long-running showcase event comes at the same time a rare late May rainstorm is in the forecast this week.

There is a potential for rain to fall on Thursday, the second day of the rodeo, so everyone associated with the event is keeping a very close eye on the weather forecast.

Elks Recreation, which plans and organizes this rodeo, is hopeful whatever amount of rain arrives this week will present minimal impacts.

"Obviously the weather is a little unpredictable, but we are planning really rain or shine," said Johnna McGuire, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Media Director. "But public safety is always our number one concern, so course, if there was a huge storm coming in, lightning, thunder or anything like that, we would have to call the rodeo, but there's nothing in the forecast that says that. A little drizzle perhaps, so grab your jackets to make sure you're warm, but overall, I think we're going to be just fine this weekend."

For a second year in a row, the rodeo is beginning with a full night of bull riding during an action-packed performance of Xtreme Bulls.

The traditional rodeo featuring six Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events and two Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) events will be held from Thursday through Sunday.

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will be held May 27-31 at the Elks Event Center, located just off of Santa Maria Way on the east side of Highway 101.

For more information about the rodeo, or to purchase tickets, visit elksrec.com.

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