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Santa Barbara Soccer Club sends over 20 players to the next level

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Isaac Jimenez signs with Westmont College
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Published 1:50 pm

Goleta, Calif. (KEYT) - Lucky 21!

The highly successful and competitive Santa Barbara Soccer Club announced that 21 players from this school year will play at either two-year or four-year colleges in the fall.

The club hosted a ceremony at their office in Goleta to salute the players and their families for years of hard work.

Here are is a list provided by the Santa Barbara Soccer Club of the student-athletes that get to play the beautiful game past high school.

Team Player School Division Years at the Club
MLS NEXT - 2008 Donovan Espino Westmont College II 5 years
MLS NEXT - 2008 Brandon Montalvo Santa Barbara CC J.C. 10 years
MLS NEXT - 2008 George Marin Univ. of Chicago III 4
MLS NEXT - 2008 Keean Elliott Harvard I 11 years
MLS NEXT - 2008 David Magana Santa Barbara CC J.C.
MLS NEXT - 2008 Charlie Dorion Pomona Pitzer III 7 years
MLS NEXT - 2008 Bryan Antov Champan III 10 years
MLS NEXT - 2008 Dimash Anaurbek Amherst III
MLS NEXT - 2008 Quincy Thorne Colorado College III 3
MLS NEXT - 2008 Isaac Bakwira Boston College I
MLS NEXT - 2008 Isaac Jimenez Westmont College II 6 years
MLS NEXT - 2008 Joseph 'Chofas' Ramirez Westmont College II
MLS NEXT - 2008 Mohammed Kamil Suhuyini Abdul Nafeo Georgetown I 3 years
MLS NEXT - 2008 Nathan Riner UCSB I 2 years
MLS NEXT - 2008 Andres Gonsales Santa Barbara CC J.C. 2 years

2008 SBSC White Kieran Buell Pacifc University, Or. III 7 years

GA Aspire 08/07 Lainey Lajoie Augstana College III
GA Aspire 08/07 Amy Rosas Ventura CC J.C. 1 year
GA Aspire 08/07 Amy Corona Santa Barbara CC J.C. 1 year
GA Aspire 08/07 Isabella Rubio Santa Barbara CC J.C.
GA Aspire 08/07 Harlyn Griffin Santa Barbara CC J.C. 6 years

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Mike Klan

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