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Local Community Training To Help with Eviction Prevention & Housing Stability

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
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today at 1:56 pm
Published 3:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - SB ACT is hosting a community training focused on eviction prevention and housing stability.

The workshop is designed to help participants learn how to support people who may be at risk of losing their housing. Attendees will receive information about local resources, assistance programs, and tools available to residents facing housing challenges.

Organizers hope the training will strengthen community awareness and improve access to support services before housing issues escalate.

The event is scheduled for June 8th from 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara. Registration information is available through SB ACT.

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Article Topic Follows: Housing

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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