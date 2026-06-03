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Local Forecast

Warm Thursday, cooler weekend

KEYT
By
New
Published 3:21 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures continue in the 70s Thursday with sunshine for more areas.

Clouds will return Friday with average temperatures.

Over the weekend, temperatures will cool off into the 60s by Sunday with grey skies for the beaches.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s by next midweek.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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