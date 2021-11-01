Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Caltrans to reduce lanes on Highway 101 for Alisal Fire repairs

Damage from the Alisal fire being assessed in canyons on the Gaviota coast.
Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Damage from the Alisal fire being assessed in canyons on the Gaviota coast.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans will reduce lanes on Highway 101 in the shadow of the Alisal Fire throughout the next six months for repairs.

According to Caltrans, crews will work to clean and repair damaged culverts, clear burned vegetation and install rock netting and repair embankments that were damaged by the October fire.

Lanes will be reduced intermittently through April 22 from Gaviota to El Capitan State Beach.

The lane closure will be in place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the northbound side and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the southbound side.

Caltrans says delays shouldn't exceed more than 10 minutes.

Traffic control devices and signage will be in place.

The $5.7 million project will be completed by John Madonna Construction Company in San Luis Obispo.

For more information about this and other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318.

