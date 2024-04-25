More wind and fewer clouds on Friday

The marine layer will return once again on Thursday night. It will linger into Friday morning with potential for patchy drizzle. Throughout the day on Friday, we will have variable clearing of our skies. Late at night, there's a slight chance of light rain by the Kern County line.

Northwest winds will be gusty on Thursday night and Friday. There is a wind advisory from 6:00 pm Thursday until 6:00 am Friday on the Southwest Coast and in the western Santa Ynez Range. Gusts will be up to 45 mph. It is possible there will be additional wind advisories called on Friday.

Low temperatures on Friday morning will be in the 40s to 50s. High temperatures will increase slightly. The coast will be in the mid 60s and interior in the upper 60s. We will still be below seasonal averages.

Skies will clear out much faster on Saturday with much weaker onshore flow and even some offshore flow. A ridge of high pressure will build in and temperatures will warm further, putting some valleys back into the 70s. Sunday will be very similar.

Monday and Tuesday will be the two warmest days of the next seven. The coast will be in the 70s and valleys will approach 80 degrees. A cooldown will begin on Wednesday with onshore flow and an upper low approaching from the Gulf of Alaska.