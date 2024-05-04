Late season storm, forecast for May 5th

Our late season storm will continue to race through the region as we head through the late night and in to early Sunday. The bulk of the system has been well to our north, but some sprinkles and even very light measurable rainfall will be possible. In addition to the rainfall, the storm has brought in very cool temperatures and gusty northwesterly winds. Wind Advisories are in place through Sunday, but could be extended in to Monday before things quiet down. Gusts to and above 40 mph are possible, especially below mountains and foothills. Look for temperatures to be in the upper 50's and lower 60's with warmer readings possible for portions of the South Coast. This will depend on the winds as places like Goleta and Santa Barbara could just enough compressional heating as the winds turn more northerly. If this happens, afternoon readings could warm well in to the 60's and even near 70 degrees.

Looking ahead, in the wake of our late season storm, winds will turn more northerly and even northeasterly. This will help to warm things up noticeably through the new work week. We should all be back to near normal levels by Monday and Tuesday which means widespread upper 60's and 70's. Our warmest inland areas will see 80's with little fluctuations day to day. Coastal areas will likely see our Spring time marine layer lingering right along the beaches. We don't see too much of a threat for a very thick fog bank which means daily burn offs should occur for all areas. Wind could still blow up to and above advisory levels, especially near Point Conception. We will monitor closely and alert you each day depending on if the National Weather Service issues a Wind Advisory. Again, aside from a very cool Sunday, the forecast looks awesome as we head toward middle May.