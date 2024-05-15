Recent landslide leads to lane closure along Las Alturas Road by red-tagged home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A portion of Las Alturas Road in Santa Barbara has been closed since Friday.

A recent landslide took a home on the 1030 block with it.

The home is red-tagged and destroyed.

Sandbags and cones and caution tape now line the portion of road that is closed.

The closure is intended to protect the remaining lanes and utilities.

Neighbor Brandon Leach said the closure protects an underground sewer.

Leach said it's a problem for the whole Rivera neighborhood.

Other neighbors taking walks stopped to take a closer look.

"I just feel so bad for the folks that own the house," said neighbor John Douglas.

Another neighbor shared photo taken in March after a storm.

It shows the driveway and the mailbox meeting the road.

A tree fell first then the home started slipping.

Neighbors said the rainwater didn't flow down the road.

It appears to have been like a waterfall into the driveway.

"The house is obviously a total wreck and my heart goes out to them for the clear losses that they are suffering," said Douglas, " Housing if bad enough in our town the cost of housing and to have your home slide down sideways has just got to be the worst."

Another neighbor created a website for the women who lived their with her sons and grandchild.

The woman's late husband built the home in the 1970s.

The gofundme can be found at https://gofund.me/c8bb65f9

The family moved out in early March.

There are no homes below the red-ragged home but one home around the corner is for sale.

Neighbors said they are concerned about their homes, and insurance.

The city will be working on a permanent stabilization plan but there is no timelines.

Drivers are asked to using caution driving along Las Alturas Rd.

The city shared emails for concerned citizens.

Your will find a link to city information at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov

