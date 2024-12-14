Latest storm system exiting region, Sunday Dec 15th forecast

Another very strong Pacific storm continues to push through much of the West Coast. As we have see so often first part of the rainy season, we are once again on the very southern edge of any measurable rainfall. Wind advisories and warning should expire for our northern regions through Saturday evening. The storm has produced high surf for west and northwest facing beaches will last through at least Sunday. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for portions of the coastline and a full Moon induced high tide during the early morning could lead to some coastal flooding. Lingering showers will still be possible through very early Sunday with more sunshine expected through the day. Highs will be mostly in the 60's with a few of the coolest areas only topping out in the high 50's.

Looking ahead, a breezy mix of onshore and offshore winds will grace the region next week. Another cold front with rain potential comes ashore Monday and will likely stay too far north to bring us anything more than a few sprinkles for our northern regions. The offshore flow behind the next cold front will kick in to gear Tuesday which means more sunshine and warming for the middle and second half of next week. Highs could start to sneak back in to the low 70's for the warmest regions despite chilly overnights and early mornings. More storms are lined up across the Pacific and our forecast models have not really been in agreement as for rain chances ahead. We could see another storm chance by next weekend and again the following Tuesday. That is very far out and we will need more time to gather the model data and see if maybe some much needed rain will occur before Christmas.