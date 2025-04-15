Modular sidewalks get green light on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council gave the green light to modular sidewalks on a portion of State Street.

A Santa Barbara City Council majority approved their $528,000 purchase on Tuesday.

Mayor Randy Rowse voted no, and Eric Friedman is out recovering from a heart attack.

They will be installed on both side of the 500 block of State St.

It's a block where parklets helped businesses weather COVID financially.

But it has not been easy for pedestrians and bicycles and emergency vehicles to share the road.

State Street Master Planner Tess Harris calls them pedlets.

"So the pedlet would be an 8-foot sidewalk extension on the 500 block of State Street," said Harris, " It will allow businesses to move their outdoor dining furniture up against the building frontage making it easier to businesses to go from inside to outside to serve patrons."

Santa Barbara Public Works Manager Sarah Clark said they bought enough to be flexible.

"We have also purchased an extra segment they are modular units to they can be moved around and repositioned so in the future if we want to use them at a different location we can do that," said Clark.

Similar sidewalk extensions are used by business along Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

We checked out similar extensions made by modstreet on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

But they are not the same as what Santa Barbara has in mind.

The extensions made by Modstreet out of Colorodo should be delivered in installed by July.

