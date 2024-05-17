Minimal changes for the weekend

As we head into the weekend temperatures will see little to no change. Saturday will be brisk and cool throughout most of the region. Interior conditions will be slightly warmer with less overcast skies.

Onshore flow will bring light winds for the interior, but no watches, warnings or advisories have been issued.

The marine layer will be very stubborn for Saturday. Temperatures will be below normal for the coastal areas, as well as the valleys.

As for temperatures on Saturday, the 60s will be persistent for the coastal areas, the valleys will be in the low 70s and the interior will be in the mid to high 70s.

First Alert Weather is tracking a bit of a weather shift for the second half of the work week into next week. The first half will continue the May gray trend, but it is looking like clearer skies are in the future.