Two swimmers rescued successfully after being stranded by rising tides at Pirate’s Cove

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Two swimmers were rescued from Pirate's Cove north of Shell Beach after they were trapped by rising tides Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, first responders started by trying to reach the stranded swimmers using paddle boards, but after that was unsuccessful, responders turned to a rope system to rescue one swimmer and a helicopter to lift the other.

Both swimmers were brought safely to Bluff Drive with no injuries reported from the response shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.