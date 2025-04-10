Community Environmental Council seeks Climate Stewards amid Government Funding Cuts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is seeking climate stewards at its upcoming Climate Stewards Environmental Course.

The CEC is offering a chance for anyone to lead environmental change through the course.

The course is designed to empower anyone on the Central Coast to take action on climate change.

In light of the government’s new directive on cutting non-profit funds, the CEC believes it’s even more critical to recruit stewards for the wellness of our local environment.

Your NewsChannel will share insight from a current environmental steward who took the certification course.

A member of the CEC will also discuss concerns over the budget cuts and its potential impact on the organization.

The CEC team says they’re hoping to create a ripple effect of climate action throughout our community.

CEC is the first and only non-profit on the California Central Coast to deliver the Climate Stewards certification program.

From the Community Environmental Council: