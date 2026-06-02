Incumbent Jimmy Paulding leads challenger Adam Verdin in SLO County supervisor race

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) - Incumbent Jimmy Paulding is leading challenger Adam Verdin in the race for San Luis Obispo County 4th District Supervisor.

The most recent update provided by the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office as of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night, showed Paulding was leading the race with 4,387 votes (52.39%) to 3,985 votes (47.59%) for Verdin.

The two candidates vying for the seat the represents much of South San Luis Obispo County, an area that includes Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Oceano, Halcyon, Huasna, Edna Valley, California Valley, and unincorporated portions of San Luis Obispo.

Paulding, who is currently serving as the Board Chair, is seeking reelection after first winning the seat four years ago in 2022.

Oceano native Verdin is a businessman, attorney, pilot and community volunteer and has not run for public office before and is in his first ever election as a political candidate.

The two candidates spent Tuesday night at campaign watch parties, where they were surrounded by family, friends and other supporters.

Paulding's campaign night headquarters was the Heritage House Museum in the Village of Arroyo Grande, where dozens of people came out to cheer on the Arroyo Grande native.

"I'm feeling great tonight," said Paulding. "We had a good turnout at our election night party and feeling grateful for the returns so far. We have to wait until every single vote is counted, but it has been the honor and priviledge of my life to serve and I hope that I am reelected to continue serving."

Verdin enjoyed the evening at his Oceano restaurant Old Juan's Cantina, which he co-owns with his sister, and was joined by many of those closest to him.

"I'm very proud of the campaign that we've run," said Verdin. "I'm enormously grateful for the support that we've had during the course of this campaign. We've had amazing volunteers. It's been a great opportunity to meet a lot of people, and we're very encouraged, with where we are right now, particularly since I've never run for office before."

To win election, either candidate will need to capture 50 percent of the vote plus one.

If Verdin wins, he'll have to wait six months until Jan. 5, 2027 to fill the seat, while Paulding will remain in the seat and officially begin his second term on the same day.