Laura Capps leads Mack in re-election bid

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (KEYT) Even though the race for Second District Santa Barbara County Supervisor is a nonpartisan one, the candidates attended parties hosted by opposing political parties.

Incumbent Supervisor Laura Capps celebrated an early lead at a watch party at the Public Market in Santa Barbara, while her challenger Elijah Mack watched the returns at Longboards on the Stearns Wharf.

Both campaigned until the last minute in the district that includes Isla Vista, UCSB, and parts of Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Elijah Mack, 21, just graduated from college, and appeared confident before the first returns were announced."

"I am feeling great, I am feeling optimistic, I feel like we have gotten an excellent turnout for this campaign, I had great conversations with students in Isla Vista today and great conversations with voters, so may smiles so many waves," said Mack.

Capps shared video of voting with her mother, former Congresswoman Lois Capps in the morning.

When they arrived at the watch party Capps said she was happy with the turnout they saw in the community.

"I feel great, I am so proud of our community, people are turning out, they are voting this is Democracy it is really a responsibility and a privilege to be able to vote, " said Capps.

Capps had a healthy lead by the end of the night and appeared to believe the numbers would stay in her favor.

She said she plans to continue to be a good listener.

"We are going to build more affordable housing, we are going to do more things to transition to renewable energy, we are going to stand up for our immigrant communities right now. If anyone is watching this and they have an idea get in touch with me. It is that simple, government is meant to be a two way street," said Capps.

Mack has not given up and wants to give all the votes a chance to be counted.

"It has been great to see what people can accomplish when we work together and push for change on the county level like I said whether we win or whether we lose i believe that we our going to put some influence forth on the county level," said Mack.

The results won't be official until the election is certified.