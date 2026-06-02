24th District Race Has Three Candidates Trying to Unseat Carbajal

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - Three candidates are trying to unseat incumbent Salud Carbajal as the 24th District Representative.

Carbajal has been in the seat since 2017 and formerly served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

He has been a champion for the traditional environmentalists in Santa Barbara County and is a leader in the fight against new offshore oil drilling that Sable offshore is producing right now off the Gaviota coast.



Carbajal is also trying to stop cuts in federal funds for non profits especially those that will help children lving in poverty.



Carbajal has been up front when the Highway 101 widening project has received federal funding for the important segments that will complete the final pieces from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara.

His path to re election has to go through three candidates including Republican Bob Smith.

Smith uses the phrase common sense to describe his approach to politics.

Smith also proudly says his wife is a Democrat so he has a household that hears both sides.

Smith is a retired navy officer and combat veterans with degrees in engineering and technology.

On the campaign trail he said to voters, "we have a lot of problems here in California and we need to solve some of these problems. We don't need partisan talking points, we don't need cultural wars with each other. We just need to solve problems here for Central Coast residents." At his election night party overlooking the Santa Barbara waterfront at Longboards restaurant, he said "there are Republicans here that are never going to vote for a Democrat. There are Democrats that are never going to vote for a Republican but my target is the people who want to vote for change and I think the numbers are there."

Smith said throughout the district voters were listening to his message and some might have had their minds made up about him in advance, but he says, his goals were more moderate and that was welcomed.

Also in the race is UCSB student officer Sarah Bacon.

Helena Pasquarella an Ojai Valley Teacher.

Update from Washington D. C.

Late Tuesday evening from Washington D.C. where he was working in Congress,

Carbajal released this statement:



“I’m deeply honored to have earned the trust and support of Central Coast voters, and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who cast a ballot, volunteered, or shared their hopes for our community during this primary. Now, we move forward to November together. From SLO to Santa Barbara to Ventura, working families across the Central Coast are feeling the crushing pressure of rising costs. Donald Trump and the Republican Party have pushed disastrous policies, tariffs, and wars that made housing, groceries, gas, and healthcare far too expensive. I am determined to reverse those terrible policies and deliver commonsense solutions that actually help families. The work ahead is serious, but so is our resolve. I am ready to keep fighting for a future where everyone who works hard has a fair shot to get ahead.



“Beyond Congress, California deserves a governor who will fight for working people, and Xavier Becerra is the strong and most qualified leader who will do just that. I am proud to have been one of Xavier’s initial endorsers and I look forward to our continued work together to improve the lives of all Californians.”

The 24th Congressional District includes the entirety of Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. You can view an interactive map of the district here.

