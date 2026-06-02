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Primary Election

Judicial race between Adams and Esparza too close to call

Luis Esparza reacts to close judicial race in Santa Barbara
By
Updated
today at 11:53 pm
Published 11:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The judicial race in Santa Barbara County is a close one between challenger Luis Esparza and Judge Thomas Adams.

Although Judge Adams is ahead, this race is too close to call and attorney Luis Esparza commented on that from his campaign party at Pascucci restaurant on State St. tonight.

"I am very pleased with the results of the election so far with the preliminary result, " said Esparza, "This race was all about the accountability of our local judiciary and ensuring that all judges meet or exceed the high standard of integrity and impartiality that the public and the voters deserve and expect."

Esparza watched the returns with friends and family and will keep watching until all the ballots are counted and certified.

Adams could not be reached for comment.

Article Topic Follows: Primary Election

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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