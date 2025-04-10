It’s Never too Early to Celebrate! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Easter is just a week away, but some communities are celebrating early. On top of that, there are lots educational activities for the small and big kids. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

2025 Spirit & Junior Spirit of Fiesta Final Auditions ~ Saturday, April 12th in Santa Barbara

📍Lobero Theatre

⏰ 2:00pm

🪩 A total of 20 finalists will audition at the historic Lobero Theatre to be this years Spirit and Jr. Spirit of Fiesta! The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and support the young performers. Learn more here.

The Avett Brothers ~ Friday, April 11th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Bowl

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 The Santa Barbara Bowl with start off their concert season this Friday with American folk band, The Avett Brothers. The band is currently on their national tour with guest star, Charles Wesley Godwin. Learn more here.

Día: A Celebration of Children and Books ~ Saturday, April 12th in Santa Barbara

📍Michael Towbes Library Plaza

⏰ 10:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 In celebration of National Library Week, the Santa Barbara Public Library is hosting this exciting event for kids and literacy! The event will showcase a special performance by bilingual children's recording artist Nathalia, along with fun crafts, face painting, a special appearance by Sparky from the SB Fire Department, the Youth Makers Market, and activities for all ages. Learn more here.

Library on the Go ~ Thursday, April 9th in Santa Barbara

📍Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio

⏰ 5:30pm - 7:30pm

🪩 As a part of library week, Shalhoob's is hosting an event at their Funk Zone location with Santa Barbara-inspired loteria, books, and yummy food! Come learn about upcoming library events during this fun-filled evening! Learn more here.

Spring Maker's Market ~ Saturday, April 12th in Goleta

📍Living Faith Church

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 This Spring Market will have unique and handmade gifts to shop for, plus lots of food and activities for the whole family! Proceeds go to support the Women's Ministry at Living Faith Church. Learn more here.

Lagerville 2025 ~ Saturday, April 12th in Buellton

📍Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. in Buellton

⏰ 12:30pm

🪩 Come experience 60+ breweries at one location! Guests can make their way through and sample World Class Lagers and food trucks. Live entertainment by False Puppet, Jacob and the Good Vibes, and DJ Peete! Learn more here.

The Good Good Show ~ Saturday, April 12th in Santa Barbara

📍Night Lizard Brewing Company

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 It's time for another Good Good Show. This stand-up comedy show features the hottest comedians working today that you’ve seen or heard on Comedy Central, America’s Got Talent, Netflix, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. This week's lineup includes: Megan Gailey, Julie Weidmann and Subhah Agarwal. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Photo: Ballet Folklorico Imperial

Mexico "A Todo Color" 2025 ~ April 11th - 12th in Santa Maria

📍Ethel Pope Auditorium

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 Ballet Folklorico Imperial is presenting two nights full of dance and music in Santa Maria. Through dance, this event takes you through a journey of Mexican culture and history in full color! Learn more here.

Meet the Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt ~ Sunday, April 13th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Elks Lodge

⏰ 12:00pm - 3:00pm

🪩 Get those pictures with the Easter Bunny a week early at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge! The organization will grilling up hot dogs and burgers for sale, while kids can enjoy games and activities. Learn more here.

Firefighter Day Camp ~ Saturday, April 12th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 At this special event, kiddos can hear from real firefighters from the Santa Maria Police Department! There will fire-fighting activities, games, crafts, and Museum exploration. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: San Luis Obispo Beaver Festival

Beaver Festival ~ Saturday, April 12th in San Luis Obispo

📍Mission Plaza

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 Time to celebrate an often forgotten creature, the beaver! The Third Annual San Luis Obispo County Beaver Festival includes free admission, food, vendors, live music, children’s activities, a beaver trivia contest, speakers, and a plethora of information on beavers! Learn more here.

Free Day: Guardians of the Green & Seed Swap ~ Sunday, April 13th in San Luis Obispo

📍San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

⏰ 10:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 The Botanical Garden is hosting a free day for families to tour the garden, walk the trail, and learn about seeds and trees! There will be storytelling for the younger visitors and a visit from the Lorax! You can leave with seeds to take home and start your own garden. Learn more here.

Spring Downtown Shop, Sip, & Stroll ~ Friday, April 11th in Morro Bay

📍Downtown Morro Bay

⏰ 5:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 Support some local businesses in Downtown Morro Bay! An assortment of food and beverages is going to be available for those who register, and you'll even get your own wine glass and tote bag to take home! Learn more here.

3rd Annual Paso Robles Taco Fest ~ April 12th - 13th in Paso Robles

📍Estrella Warbird Museum

⏰ 2:00pm | 11:00am

🪩 This is the largest taco festival in California and you don't want to miss it! Over 40 taco vendors from around the nation selling plenty of tacos of all kinds: Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Pollo, Al Pastor, Chorizo, fish, brisket, dino ribs... And of course drinks! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

The Fields at Faulkner Farm Vintage Market ~ Saturday, April 12th in Santa Paula

📍Faulkner Farms Socal

⏰ 9:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This unique market showcases antique and vintage vendors on a beloved property in Santa Paula. Come out to discover one of a kind pieces and support local vendors in your area. Learn more here.

Record Store Day ~ Saturday, April 12th in Ventura

📍Salzer's Records

⏰ 9:00am

🪩 Join Salzer's Records for the exclusive release of over 330 records! You can find the full list of records and more information here.

2025 Celebration of the Whales Festival ~ Sunday, April 13th in Oxnard

📍Channel Islands Maritime Museum

⏰ 11:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 The 26th Annual Celebration of the Whales Festival is a fun, and free event with lots to do! The event celebrated ocean life with informational booths, activities, and art! Learn more here.