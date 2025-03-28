Meet the 2025 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Finalists

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The search for the 2025 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta is underway, as Old Spanish Days partners with News Channel to showcase this year’s finalists and audition process.

A total of 20 finalists — 10 in each category — will audition Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. at the historic Lobero Theatre. The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and support the young performers.

Each year, the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta serve as goodwill ambassadors for Old Spanish Days, Santa Barbara’s annual summer celebration. Through dance and public appearances, they bring to life the cultural heritage and joyful spirit of the festival, which honors the traditions of Spain, Mexico and early California.

Local dance schools across the region play a key role in preparing students in the rich multicultural dance traditions showcased during Fiesta. The finalists have spent months training and rehearsing for the honor of representing their community.

News Channel will feature a finalist for Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta each day beginning Monday, March 31.

Spirit of Fiesta Finalists

Aracely Sagastume, 16 years old, 11th grade, San Marcos High School

Chloe Kossen, 18 years old, Freshman, Santa Barbara City College

Julia Medina, 17 years old, 12th grade, San Marcos High School

Natalie Rodriguez, 16 years old, 11th grade, Bishop Garcia Diego High School

Natalia Treviño, 16 years old, 10th grade, Bishop Garcia Diego High School

Paloma Valenzuela, 16 years old, 10th grade, Santa Barbara High School

Sarah Naretto, 19 years old, Sophomore, California State University, Chico

Selena Valencia, 15 years old, 10th grade, San Marcos High School

Tessa Shyrock, 16 years old, 11th grade, Santa Barbara High School

Zara Long, 16 years old, 10th grade, Dos Pueblos High School

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Finalists

Amarah Saenz, 7 years old, 2nd grade, Monte Vista Elementary

Bobbi Sanchez, 8 years old, 3rd grade, Monroe Elementary

Camila Papincak, 9 years old, 3rd grade, La Purisima Catholic School

Catalina Montepeque, 8 years old, 2nd grade, South Coast Montessori

Eliana Valdez, 9 years old, 3rd grade, Kellogg Elementary

Kaili Kauka, 9 years old, 3rd grade, Peabody Charter School

Lucia Ibarra, 9 years old, 3rd grade, Peabody Charter School

Penelope “Penny” Hernandez, 9 years old, 3rd grade, Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Valentina Vega, 8 years old, 2nd grade, Foothill Elementary

Victoria Plascencia, 9 years old, 4th grade, Oak Valley Elementary