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Election Day: Hart and Domingues Rematch for Assembly Seat

KEYT
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Published 6:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - Voters in the 37th Assembly District are deciding a closely watched race between incumbent Gregg Hart and challenger Sari Domingues.

The contest is a rematch between Hart and Domingues.

The district includes Santa Barbara County and portions of the Central Coast.

Hart is seeking another term in Sacramento after first winning the Assembly seat in 2022.

Domingues has focused her campaign on issues including affordability, housing, and the cost of living.

Results will be updated after polls close and ballots begin to be processed.

"I believe Californians deserve leaders to focus on affordability public safety, educational excellence and government accountability," said Domingues.

"I’m looking forward to continuing the work I’ve been doing for the past two years, representing our wonderful community in Sacramento and the state legislature," said Hart.

Vote-by-mail and provisional ballots will continue to be counted after Election Day.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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