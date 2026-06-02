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Flame of Hope Passes Through UC Santa Barbara

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today at 6:33 pm
Published 6:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California made its way through South Santa Barbara County today.

Officers from multiple agencies carried the "Flame of Hope" through the UC Santa Barbara campus.

The annual event raises awareness and support for Special Olympics athletes.

The torch is now continuing its journey toward the upcoming Special Olympics Summer Games.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is one of the largest grassroots fundraising efforts for Special Olympics programs worldwide.

Organizers say the event helps celebrate inclusion while supporting athletes year-round.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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