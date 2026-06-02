24th District Race Has Three Candidates Trying to Unseat Carbajal

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - Three candidates are trying to unseat incumbent Salud Carbajal as the 24th District Representative.

Carbajal has been in the seat since 2017 and formerly served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

He has been a champion for the traditional environmentalists in Santa Barbara County and is a leader in the fight against new offshore oil drilling that Sable offshore is producing right now off the Gaviota coast.



Carbajal is also trying to stop cuts in federal funds for non profits especially those that will help children lving in poverty.



Carbajal has been up front when the Highway 101 widening project has received federal funding for the important segments that will complete the final pieces from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara.

His path to re-election has three candidates including republican Bob Smith. He uses the phrase common sense to describe his approach to politics. Smith also proudly says his wife is a democrat so he has a household that hears both sides.

Smith is a retired navy officer and combat veterans with degrees in engineering and technology.

Also in the race is UC Santa Barbara student officer Sarah Bacon.

Helena Pasquarella an Ojai Valley Teacher.

The 24th Congressional District includes the entirety of Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. You can view an interactive map of the district here.

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