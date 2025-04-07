Investigation: Are Federal Lease Terminations in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Really Saving Millions?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Department of Government Efficiency, commonly known as DOGE, claims it has saved millions by terminating leases along the Central Coast. However, a News Channel investigation found that the math may not add up.

Nationwide, DOGE has identified 678 leases that, if terminated, would save the federal government more than $400 million. Since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, Elon Musk has led the department but is expected to step down at the end of May.

Musk said the projected savings stem from a combination of contract and lease cancellations and renegotiations, grant cancellations, programmatic changes, regulatory streamlining, and workforce reductions.

Five local leases were flagged by the department as potential cost-saving opportunities if terminated.

The total annual cost of leases for facilities in Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, Santa Maria, and Lompoc exceeds $1 million. However, DOGE claims it has saved more than $4 million.

Your News Channel investigated these leases and will have a full report on our findings Thursday, April 10, at 6 p.m.