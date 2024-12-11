Early morning showers for North of Point Conception Thursday, partly cloudy elsewhere

Winds have calmed significantly and the red flag warning for Ventura and part of Santa Barbara County will expire by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Humidity levels will continue to be a bit of concern as the numbers are still low. The Santa Ana wind event is officially over and high winds will die down, gusty winds will be periodic through Thursday.

Early Thursday, for areas North of Point Conception, don't be startled waking up to light showers. A weak trough of low pressure moves through the Central Coast late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the chance for sprinkles. The first rain fall will arrive around 4 a.m. Thursday morning. By midday the system will have moved through the region and clouds will be left behind. As you head to work, prepare for the chance of rain. Rain totals are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. Winds will shift onshore, so cooler conditions will persist for the Central Coast. Temperatures will be near normal and will be in the 60s for the beaches and the valleys. Temperatures for the interior areas will be struggling to get out of the 50s. Partly cloudy skies will be the case for areas South of Point Conception. Santa Barbara and Ventura county have a low to no chance of seeing any rain Thursday, but temperatures will be on the cooler side.

By Friday, a quick ridge of high pressure will appear for the Central Coast, resulting in temperatures increasing slightly. Morning fog will return, but by midday, mostly clear skies will be expected. As we head into the weekend, another cold front will arrive. So far that system is looking to bring more chances for rain for the entire Central Coast, as well as cooler temperatures.