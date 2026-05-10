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Local Forecast

More coastal fog and inland warmth to start the week, Monday May 11th forecast

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Published 3:59 pm

Despite a lingering marine layer that remained in play through much of the day for some local coastal communities, Mother's Day turned out to be a very nice day. We will continue to see more fog through the overnight and in to early Monday. Temperatures for Monday look to mirror more or less what we have been seeing with 60's to low 70's for coastal areas with much warmer 80's and 90's inland. We could see some dense fog for portions of our coastal plains like the Point Mugu and Santa Ynez to Santa Maria regions. There are no watches or advisories at this time, but that could change through the overnight if visibilities get bad enough.

Looking ahead, our Spring heat wave will hold firm through early next week. This means more very warm temperatures inland with highs staying in the 80's and 90's. Coastal areas will continue to see fog as a chilly ocean and the warmth inland will continue work together to pull in more moist cloud cover. We should see good clearing for most areas, but lingering fog is likely for our usual marine layer prone zones. A cold front will arrive by the second half of the work week which will help to bring down the inland heat, but some drier air will also funnel in which should lessen the coastal fog. Temperatures will drop region wide through about Friday before possibly warming up again next weekend.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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