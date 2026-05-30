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Local Forecast

Beautiful weather ahead, Sunday May 31st forecast

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Published 4:00 pm

Picture perfect weather today as last week's slow moving and tricky storm system has pushed farther east leaving us with high pressure and abundant sunshine. A slight offshore flow has developed across the region which is creating some gusty wind areas such as The Gaviota region where a Wind Advisory is in effect through very early Sunday morning. Gusts from the north could exceed 40 pmh, especially below passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez mountains. Storm systems moving across the North Pacific have also bumped up the surf for west and northwest facing beaches. The Central Coast is under a High Surf Advisory which will last through Sunday evening. Look for pockets of fog through the overnight in areas where the northerly winds are either very weak or absent. High temperatures on Sunday should mirror what we saw for Saturday with warming for inland areas expected. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's for our beach areas with 80's expected in the warmest interior areas.

Looking ahead, things stay breezy with limited fog for the coastal areas through the next several days. Winds should stay below advisory thresholds with the strongest afternoon and early evening gusts remaining below passes and canyons. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, but hopefully not too hot for interior regions. It looks like the warmest days will be through about mid week with then a slight cool down expected by Thursday and Friday. Coastal areas will again see a mix of early morning fog and afternoon breezy sunshine. Temperatures will hover in the 60's and 70's which is about where we should be for this time of year.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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