Fire weather concerns in Ventura County Wednesday, chances of rain through the extended forecast

Expect another cool Wednesday morning with some marine layer influence. Onshore flow strengthens today meaning some low level clouds may push in over the water and over the direct coastline but only for a few hours before clearing. Mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures are expected. Highs climb into the 60s for most of the area and remain a few degrees above average. The Santa Ana Wind event is finally over however fire safety is still vital through the afternoon. Humidity values begin their slow incline today but are still low enough for the Red Flag warning to last through 6pm in Ventura County. By dinner time, winds will have diminished down to single digits and rising humidity will help firefighters gain containment.

Our first cold front approaches the area Thursday. This will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and the slight chance for rain. Most models show southern areas staying dry while a few sprinkles reach San Luis Obispo County. Amounts will be very minimal, mostly under a quarter of an inch and timeframe appears to be early Thursday morning. Temperatures will cool off 5-8 degrees and we fall back to average in the upper 50s and mid 60s. Winds may be breezy at times but this front is weak and will not produce advisory level wind gusts. We begin to dry out as the sun sets and fog develops.

It will be a cool and foggy Friday morning from any recent rain. Clouds clear quickly and we begin to dry out. Temperatures hold steady as the next front approaches Saturday. This next front will bring more moisture and power with it. Rainfall chances are most likely for areas north of Point Conception but we will likely see lighter rainfall in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Amounts on Saturday could be close to half an inch with a quarter inch in Santa Barbara and Ventura. We begin to dry out Sunday and next another weak system Monday.