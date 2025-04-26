Earth Day Festival includes electric car show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Community Environmental Council's Earth Day Festival includes an electric vehicle show.

The cars lined the streets around Alameda Park on the first day the festival.

People had a chance to sit in the driver seats of electric cars on display.

They also signed up to take one or more for a spin.

Electric bikes are also on display.

The cars show sponsors include Chevrolet, Crown Dodge, and Gold Coast Toyota.

Booths shared information about rebates.

The car show continues on Sunday.

For more information visit https://sbearthday.org