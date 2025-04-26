Skip to Content
Earth Day Festival includes electric car show

Electric vehicles on display at Earth Day Festival in Santa Barbara
today at 9:29 pm
Published 9:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Community Environmental Council's Earth Day Festival includes  an electric vehicle show.

The cars lined the streets around Alameda Park on the first day the festival.

People had a chance to sit in the driver seats of electric cars on display.

They also signed up to take one or more for a spin.

Electric bikes are also on display.

The cars show sponsors include Chevrolet, Crown Dodge, and Gold Coast Toyota.

Booths shared information about rebates.

The car show continues on Sunday.

For more information visit https://sbearthday.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

