Warming trend in the forecast, Sunday June 7th forecast

Very typical June weather with heavy marine layer near the coast with much warmer conditions inland. Luckily, most coastal areas saw some sunshine by the mid day or early afternoon and a similar pattern is expected for Sunday. This means more fog and even some spotty drizzle for the very early morning hours. Look for highs to be mostly in the 60's along the coast with 70's and 80's farther inland. Winds should be fairly mild with some gusty conditions near the Gaviota region and west toward Point Conception. At this time there are no advisories posted, but we will keep an eye on it for Sunday evening.

Looking ahead, the new work week will start out with the same quiet June pattern holding firm. Winds could still get a bit gusty for the Western portion of the Santa Barbara South Coast, especially just west of Goleta. Otherwise, look for the daily routine of morning fog and hazy afternoon sunshine for our coastal areas. Inland areas will also see some coastal fog sneaking in for the very late night and early morning hours, but afternoon sunshine will rule the day. Highs will stay slightly below normal through about mid week. The extended forecast is seeing the potential for a significant heat wave developing across the West. High pressure will build in and start to reduce the ocean influence and thin out the marine layer for the second half of next week. Inland areas will see some vey noticeable warming by mid week and in to next weekend. 90's and even triple digits will be expected and that means Heat Advisories or Warnings are likely to be posted by the National Weather Service by the middle of next week. Coastal areas should still see the marine influence holding its place for the most part. A few coastal areas like Avila Beach or portions of the South Coast could see some balmy 80's depending if the fog pulls back far enough to lose the marine influence. Either way, the coast will be very popular with people trying to beat the inland heat next week.

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