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Crews stop vegetation fire near Shandon at seven acres

CAL FIRE SLO
By
today at 1:48 pm
Published 1:58 pm

SHANDON, Calif. (KEYT) – Crews stopped a vegetation fire near Shandon at seven acres on Davis Road just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The fire first broke out just after 12:30 p.m. and CAL FIRE SLO crews mopped up the scene until 4:00 p.m..

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