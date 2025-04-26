Isla Vista holds Earth Day event with live music and educates on use without waste

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Earth Day is April 22nd but for some Isla Vista students, they say, Earth Day is celebrated every day.

“There’s a lot we can do and Earth Day shouldn’t just be one day as everyone says, Earth Day should be every day," said Stephen Bond, Environmental Studies major at UCSB.

Isla Vista Recreation and Park District and the UCSB AS Environmental Affairs Board celebrated earth day with a clothing swap, information tables, live music from bands like Fig Jam and more.

“It’s been a culmination of a lot of hard work, it’s been pretty much the whole year we’ve been working on this," said Ash Clancy Prast, Earth Day Co-Chair at AS Environmental Affairs Board. "We’ve got around 30 organizations tabling here, kind of showing off sustainability.”

Students at the event shared tips on living eco-friendly in Isla Vista.

“Picking out sustainable food places like farmers market, stuff like that, eating locally," said Clancy Prast.



“By doing like everything we can, whether that’s like recycling thin film plastic or educating the public," said Bond.

In 1970 Earth Day was created after an oil spill happened creating one of the largest oil spills in u.s. waters at the time.



“Earth Day was kind of started in Santa Barbra because of the big oil spill," said Ella Graban, Environmental Studies major at UCSB. "And I don’t think we should you know, forget the roots of that. And you know, keep fighting for the earth because no one else is going to do it for us.”

Rain didn’t keep students away from connecting with the earth and dancing on the grass under clear skies.

“It’s just a really awesome way to highlight sustainability and get a lot of freebies," said Clancy Prast.

Having Earth Day events is a reminder to the community to keep the earth safe and continue using eco-friendly habits.

“When we’re harming the planet we’re harming ourselves, so I think that you know you just go to put your best effort into recycling and those kinds of eco friendly efforts," said Graban when asked about how important celebrating earth day is to her.