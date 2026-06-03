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Local Forecast

Gray Wednesday morning, tracking sundowner winds

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:14 am
Published 4:22 am

Happy Wednesday! It'll be a gray & gloomy morning for most as the marine layer has redeveloped in many beach areas. Visibility may be an issue on your morning commute along with misting and drizzle. Clouds hang around for most of the day before clearing by lunch. Highs ruse into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s & 90s inland. Strong winds appear this evening around the Gaviota corridor. We could see a few Wind advisories pop up and this will influence marine layer growth and development.

Sundowner winds will provide some relief from the marine layer around the South coastline of Santa Barbara Thursday morning. All other areas will wake up to dense clouds however. Temperatures rise back to 60s and 70s for most. Marine waters remain calm.

Winds die off and allow marine clouds to fill the skies Friday into the weekend. Slow to minimal clearing is expected and temperatures drop a few degrees. Inland areas will ease with temperatrues as well. We hold with a rather stagnant pattern into next week.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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