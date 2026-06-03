Local Non-Profits Combine Forces as Many Face Dwindling Funds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - More than 200 representatives from non-profits in Santa Barbara County have come together with many looking at collaborations in the future.

This comes at a time when federal funds are being cut back on many levels, and the impacts are being felt in local communities.

In a special gathering called "State of Non-Profits," the Santa Barbara Foundation brought leaders with ideas and plans together in one room. It took place Tuesday morning at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Those attending were especially concerned about funding cuts, future needs, expectations, trends and working with similar groups.

Among those sharing an example was Steve Windhager the CEO of the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens. Windhager says they have a botanist who will be working with the National Park Service on the recovery efforts involving sensitive species at the 18,000 acre Santa Rosa Island fire. This comes as that government position is not currently filled and the non profit has the resources locally.

Another collaboration involved groups working together to get a special school bond passed in Lompoc to upgrade facilities. It had previously failed.

Leaders said they are frustrated with the impacts of housing costs and pay limitations (with rising inflation) when it comes to hiring the staff they need.

Several leaders said working together is "absolutely" critical right now.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today.)

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