Threat for more showers, Sunday April 26th forecast

Our late season storm continues to spin moisture toward our region with showers still possible through the late night and early morning hours. We don't expect widespread rainfall and anyone who does see a shower develop should not expect much more than about a tenth of an inch at best. Overnight lows will be very chilly with most areas dipping in to the 40's and even upper 30's for the coldest locations. Sunday will start out with the threat for showers, especially inland along north facing foothills and mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect through mid Saturday evening for the mountains of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Most areas should stay dry on Sunday with just slight chances for sprinkles through the day and again, additional rainfall should be very light at best.

Looking ahead, We quickly turn the weather story back the other way as we head in to next week. Warming will be felt across the region with 70's and 80's returning for our warmest areas. Coastal areas will see more 60's and low 70's with night and morning fog returning. A gradual cool down will take place as we move toward next weekend as more Pacific storms move in to areas well to our north. At this time, we don't really see any solid threats for more late season rain, but we will need to keep an eye systems that will get close to Northern and Central California. This means we expect to be dry for the first weekend of May, but as this last storm system has shown, Spring storms can behave erratically and our weather team will keep on top of it all week.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.