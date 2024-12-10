Winds calm Wednesday, rain chances follow

Strongest gusts for the Santa Ana winds have passed but fire weather impacts remain Wednesday.

A red flag warning remains in effect until 2pm Wednesday for Ventura County.

A wind advisory remains for portions of Ventura County until 12pm Wednesday.

Cloudy and cool conditions follow on Thursday with chance of light rain, mostly in SLO County and north SB County.

Communities north of Santa Barbara are looking at 1/4 inch or less with this first system.

A second, stronger system is expected on Saturday that may impact further south than Thursday's rain.

On Saturday, under 1/10 of an inch expected south of Santa Barbara, under 1/2 an inch north. SLO County mountains could see about an inch during this second round of rain, however.

Mostly dry conditions across the region on Sunday.

Light rain chances return Monday night with temperatures near normal.