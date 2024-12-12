Waking up to wet weather Thursday, more round of rain this weekend

Our first cold front of the week approaches Thursday. This will cause more clouds and cooler temperatures. We fall into the 50s and 60s for the day and some northern communities will wake up to rain. This front begins to weaken by the time it arrives and will bring light to moderate showers to San Luis Obispo County and may graze Santa Maria County. Amounts of rain will be less than a quarter of an inch and impacts are minimal. Grab a rain jacket as you ehad out to work because the rain will not end until after lunch. By the evening we begin to dry out but winds will be just above advisory thresholds. A WInd Advisory is in effect for portions of the Central Coast from noon until 6pm. High Surf Advisories are in effect from 4pm through Sunday evening. Large breaking waves from 10-13FT are expected and we may see minor coastal flooding. Stay out the water through the weekend!

High pressure warms and dries Friday. We will wake up to fog and clouds to start the morning and clearing, bright skies by the afternoon. Temperatures hold steady if not warming by a degree or so and winds remain light. It will be a pleasant way to kickoff the weekend, get out and enjoy as the next system looms around the corner.

Our next front arrives Saturday. This bring cool air, gusty winds and more rainfall. This system will be slightly more impactful with rain. totals nearing three quarters of an inch north of Point Conception and around a quarter of an inch in Santa Barbara. Winds will be up to advisory levels and traveling on the U.S 101 could be hazardous. We could see rain as early as Saturday morning but the moderate to heavier rainfall arrives by midday and lasts through the evening. We begin to dry out Sunday before our next weaker cold front approaches Monday. Northern communities will wake up to light rain Monday morning and may impact your commute to work. This system will be identical to Thursday if not lighter. Rain turns to showers by the time the storms make it further south and Santa Barbara and Ventura will only see minimal rainfall if any. We dry out Tuesday with another round of Santa Ana winds ahead.