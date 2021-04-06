Newsom: Economy to reopen fully June 15

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has laid out plans for the state's economy to reopen fully in the coming weeks.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the state plans to reopen the economy on June 15 if certain criteria are met. This includes low and steady hospitalization rates and the state having enough vaccine supply to administer vaccines to all Californians 16 and up.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy," Newsom said. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

The state says its current tier system, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, will be phased out and the whole state will be allowed to reopen on June 15.

The state will continue to monitor hospitalization rates, vaccine access and vaccine efficacy against COVID variants and will have the option to adjust the June 15 date if needed.

“California has made incredible progress controlling the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, masking, and getting vaccines out quickly to Californians in every corner of the state, including in those communities hardest hit by this pandemic,"California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. "In order to take the next step, we must continue to do our part to keep this momentum moving in the right direction, and that means continuing to wear a mask and ensuring everyone who is eligible gets the vaccine.”

Vaccinations became available for all California residents 50 and up on April 1. On April 15, vaccinations will be made available for all residents 16 and older.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in California, click here.