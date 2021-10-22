Flood protections underway in the Alisal fire zone with rain on the way

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Barely a few days after the bulk of the massive Alisal fire was stopped, Santa Barbara County Public Works crews are actively working on flood prevention in the area.

Diversion and protection efforts are underway in several canyons, especially the well populated Refugio Road area.

As of Thursday the fire was 97 percent contained.

Some of the crossings on Refugio are at creek level and and substantial rain could bring the waters on to the roadway along with debris and silt from the fire zone.

Some of the drops in the canyon are over 2000 feet up based on the burn elevations.

The homeowners have been told that safe passage will not be guaranteed.

There has also been a history of trapped drivers and residents during big storms along the Gaviota coast.

Santa Barbara County Fire says it will be prepared to respond to incidents in the canyons and on Highway 101 which could also be impacted by the fire zone runoff. The department has a water rescue team and support gear available around the clock.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-12, and KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, video and pictures will be added here later today)