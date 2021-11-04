Santa Barbara mayor reflects on career as voters elect new leadership

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With almost all votes from Tuesday night's Santa Barbara City election counted, the numbers confirm new leadership is headed to city hall.

Several hundred votes still need to be counted, but businessman and former city councilor Randy Rowse has won the election.

Rowse took away more than 10,000 vote, a sizeable margin over the second and third place finishers, James Joyce III and current mayor Cathy Murillo, respectively.

Mayor Murillo released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it had been an honor and joy to serve Santa Barbara as mayor and she's proud of her ten years of public service.

The statement says, in part, she's proud of supporting libraries, working families and at-risk children, advocating for affordable housing, tenants rights and homelessness.

"It has been an honor and a joy to serve Santa Barbara as its Mayor and I’m proud of the ten years of public service making budget and policy decisions for our beautiful full-service City. I am especially gratified for my work supporting our libraries and after-school enrichment programs, assisting working families and at-risk youth, and always advocating for affordable housing, tenants rights, and solutions for homelessness. I contacted incoming Mayor Randy Rowse on election night, expressing congratulations and offering my assistance in transitioning to a new City Council. I am committed to doing what’s best for our City in this transition after the November 2 election. Much gratitude and respect for our City staff, my colleagues on the City Council, and all of our community partners that make Santa Barbara a wonderful and special City." Mayor Cathy Murillo

Murillo says she has congratulated Rowse on his win and will work to ensure a smooth transition.

