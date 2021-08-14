UCSB students in panic mode for housing this upcoming school year

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With school returning to in-person this year, students are on the hunt for housing.

That hunt seems to be late with school starting in September.

Many students are trying to find spots to live since there are more students this year than there are living spaces.

According to an email sent to students from UCSB Housing, there are over 900 students on the waitlist for campus housing.

For some, they could be starting the year out in their cars.

Others are coming from out of town and some out of state, but there is no promise that they will have a home to come to.