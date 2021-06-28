Meet the Team

Reed Harmon joined the NewsChannel 3-12 team as a multimedia journalist in June 2021.

Prior to moving to the Central Coast, Reed got his degree in Sports Journalism at Arizona St. University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

While he was in the desert for the past 3 years, Reed interned with 98.7 Arizona Sports and Fox Sports Arizona, covering the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals, and Phoenix Suns. He was also the anchor for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS, along with being a reporter.

Reed has been a passionate storyteller going back to eighth grade. Whether it be giving a speech in front of thousands of people or having a sports podcast with his friends in high school and college, Reed always loved to be behind the microphone.

Born and raised in Ventura County, he loves being back in California, but will never root for the Dodgers or Lakers.

