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CIF-SS Baseball Quarterfinals: Rough third inning dooms DP against Mira Costa

MIRA COSA DP CIF QUALIFYING.00_00_51_03.Still001
Mira Costa scored 9 runs in the third inning at DP
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Published 11:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-Southern Section Quarterfinals:

Division 3: Mira Costa 13, Dos Pueblos 6: The home Chargers jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead but the visitors erupted for a 9-run third inning to take control of the game. A few bloop hits, a couple of errors and some walks led to the big inning. DP got RBI singles in the first inning from Marcus Carbajal and Nick Salcido. Freshman star Matti Di Maggio added a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning. DP finishes the season 20-11.

Division 4: Rio Mesa 2, Saugus 1: Rob Rodriguez drilled a game-winning, walk-off 2-run double in the bottom of the 8th inning to lift the Spartans to the dramatic victory. The Spartans are at Glendora in Tuesday's semifinals.

Division 5: Kaiser 7, Santa Barbara 0: The Dons were held to just 3 hits as they finish the season 16-15. Senior Max Weddle had two hits for SB.

Division 6: Brentwood 9, Foothill Tech 7: The Dragons had a 7-3 lead with 2 outs in the sixth inning when Brentwood scored 6 runs to pull out the win.

Division 7: North Torrance 10, Carpinteria 0: Jonah Hernandez had the lone hit for the Warriors who finish the season 19-6.

Division 7: Santa Paula 7, Patriot 1: Steven Sanchez had a 2-run triple and Jack Wadkowski added a 2-run single in the Cardinals road win. Santa Paula hosts North Torrance on Tuesday's semifinals.

Division 9: Webb Schools 14, Ojai Valley 4

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