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Cloudy weekend, Memorial Day forecast

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - May grey is back for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the high 60s through Monday.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, we will cool further with gusty onshore winds.

By midweek 20 - 35 mph northwest winds are expected for the Central Coast.

Warming back up to normal is expected by next Friday for the last weekend of May.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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