Lead investigator: evidence of human remains found under deck of Flores home

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The lead investigator into the disappearance of Kristin Smart said human blood, fibers and staining was found beneath a deck at the home of Ruben Flores.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's investigator Clint Cole said the evidence, which was discovered during a search of the property earlier this year, is indicative of human remains.

The fibers were the subject of testimony given Tuesday by an expert criminalist.

Cole also said witnesses had reported suspicious activity during odd hours at the property, which included Paul's mother, Susan Flores, and her boyfriend, Mike McConville. A trailer was also parked nearby the home, witnesses said.

The bombshell testimony was given only minutes before court took a break for lunch.

Detective Cole faced aggressive cross-examination by Paul Flores' attorney Robert Sanger for the better part of Wednesday morning.

Sanger accused Cole of inappropriate behavior with a witness, Jennifer Hudson, who claimed in earlier testimony that Paul Flores told her personally in 1996 that he had buried Kristin Smart under a skateboard ramp in Huasna.

Sanger questioned Cole about late night conversations he may have had with Hudson while he was drinking. Also asking him about alleged deleted personal text messages he had with Hudson.

The defense attorney also accused the case's lead investigator of sharing sensitive information about the case with Hudson. Sanger also accused law enforcement of leaking information to podcaster Chris Lambert. The information included the sheriff's office having possession of a Nissan truck that belonged to the Flores family in 1996.

The supposed leaks occurred during a 30-day wiretap of the Flores family in January 2020.

Exchanges between Sanger and Cole have been testy at times, with Cole defending his actions, denying allegations of inappropriate behavior. Cole said he may have possibly have deleted text messages from Hudson, but those were of a personal nature, and not related to the case. Sanger also alleged Lambert was trying to influence Hudson‘s testimony in the case.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, who disappeared 25 years ago after an off campus party. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son to conceal her body. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

This is is the fifth week of the Flores preliminary hearing which is being held in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. The hearing is being held to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

