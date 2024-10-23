Peak heating Wednesday, tracking a cooler and cloudy weather pattern around the corner

Some areas of fog developed late Tuesday night and visibility may be an issue for areas north of the Gaviota Coast Wednesday morning. Fog and clouds will clear out quickly and sunny skies appear by early morning. Winds stay calm and slightly offshore, meaning clear skies and dry air cause temperatures to peak. Although we are nearing the end of October, it will feel like summer as you head out the door! Temperatures rise into the 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. More marine layer influence develops overnight, keeping lows into the 50s and 60s.

Winds transition back to northwesterly flow Thursday. This will draw in the marine layer and cool temperatures a few degrees. Sunshine makes it's debut by lunch time and it will be a delightful afternoon for the beach. The Central Coast will still be unseasonably warm but this pattern is fleeting. Get out and enjoy highs in the 70s while they last because a cooler and more fall like pattern is on the way!

A large system is developing out to the west. While this system is set to impact the Pacific Northwest, bringing rain and strong winds, it will shift our weather pattern. Skies turn overcast and we hold onto cloud cover for our weekend. A gradual decline in temperatures is expected through the extended forecast with the biggest difference arriving Monday and Tuesday. A trough of low pressure brings temperatures down into the upper 50s and mid 60s for our coastline. We will start the new month with a cool and cloudy weather pattern.