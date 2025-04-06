A beautiful Monday ahead, April 7th forecast

Our weather didn't disappoint for our first weekend of April as everyone enjoyed ample sunshine and mild to warm temperatures. For the overnight and in to Monday, expect mostly clear skies with the exception of a lingering marine layer. While we don't expect to see a deep or widespread marine layer, some beaches may see the fog linger through the day. Temperatures will once again be very nice with highs in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, our persistent Spring dominant weather feature is what is referred to as the Hawaiian High. This area of high pressure starts to park itself closer to our coast and push all storms well up and over the region. This means rain isn't in the forecast on any of long range models through at least next week. Winds will be at times breezy to gusty for the late afternoon and evening, especially for the Central Coast and near the Gaviota area. With our very chilly ocean and now seeing more warmth inland, Spring fog will become more and more a big part of our daily weather story. When inland areas warm rapidly, it creates rising air which the cold ocean quickly replaces right along the shoreline. This is how the fog can sometimes linger, while just a mile or even less inland it's sunny. Temperatures all next week should hover near and even above normal.