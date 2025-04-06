Skip to Content
Motorcyclist and two cars involved in fatal crash on Highway 101 near Ventura Sunday afternoon

Published 5:11 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – A motorcyclist and two cars were involved in a fatal crash just before 3:00 p.m. on the South California Street onramp near Ventura on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon, according to CHP.

The crash shut down all lanes of the highway for two hours before reopening just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, detailed CHP.

More information on this fatal crash will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

