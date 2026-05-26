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Local Forecast

Showers Wednesday, rainy Thursday

KEYT
By
Published 3:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Light scattered showers are expected within the region Wednesday.

More steady rainfall is expected Thursday afternoon and evening, higher rainfall amounts for areas northwest of Santa Ynez.

We will dry out on Friday and warm up into the 70s over the weekend.

A high surf alert is in effect until 11pm Wednesday north of Pt Conception and a wind advisory is in effect until the end of Tuesday for north county and west coastlines.

The start of June will be warm and sunny.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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