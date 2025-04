SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Miro Little is transferring to UCSB after stops at Baylor and Utah.

The 6'3 guard will be a junior this fall for the Gauchos.

Little is a former top-40 high school recruit and has played on the national senior team for Finland.

Last year at Utah he averaged 5.3 points per game.

Last month he scored a game-high 21 points in a loss to rival BYU.

He played at Baylor for his freshman season.